President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are tied in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, a Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey released this week found.

The survey, taken October 31 among 1,500 respondents, presented voters with a hypothetical 2024 election scenario between President Biden and former president Trump. The survey shows the two in a dead heat, garnering 42 percent support each. Thirteen percent indicated they were undecided.

2024 National General Election Poll: Donald Trump 42%

Joe Biden 42%@RedfieldWilton ~ 1,217 LV ~ 10/31https://t.co/gUZDoxEHxc — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) November 4, 2021

Notably, among those who did not vote in the past election, a plurality, 32 percent, said they would vote for Trump, compared to 17 percent who chose Biden.

“Given the variance of the Electoral College, this effective tie in the popular vote would likely mean a victory for a potential Trump campaign in 2024,” the poll found.

“Large majorities of 2020 Donald Trump voters (87%, no change) and Joe Biden voters (83%, down 2%) maintain that they would again vote for those respective candidates,” it added.

The survey follows controversy after controversy in the first ten months of Biden’s presidency — from the botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan to federal vaccine mandates imposed upon private businesses.

Trump has yet to definitively say if he will run in 2024, but during an interview in May he predicted that his supporters would be “very, very happy” with a “certain announcement.”

“The answer is I’m absolutely enthused. I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time,” Trump said in the interview with Candace Owens. “As you know, it’s very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement.”

During an interview with Sean Hannity in June, Trump revealed that he had, in fact, made a decision on whether he will run again, responding with a coy, “Yes,” to Hannity’s question about whether he had made up his mind about 2024.