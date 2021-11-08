The wife of Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom took to social media over the weekend to tweet then delete a message urging people to “stop hating” her husband, who has disappeared from public view after canceling his trip to the United Nation’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom did not further explain the report from Newsom’s office that he was dealing with “family obligations” but said, “It’s funny how certain folks can’t handle truth.”

Before she could delete the tweet a reporter at the Sacramento Bee took a screenshot and posted it on her Twitter account.

“When someone cancels something, maybe they’re just in the office working; maybe in their free time they’re at home with their family, at their kids’ sports matches, or dining out with their wife,” Siebel Newsom tweeted. “Please stop hating and get a life.”

Gavin Newsom’s office has refused to say what “family obligations” caused him to cancel his trip to the big UN climate change conference in Scotland. Seems like that’s what his wife, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, is referencing here https://t.co/8aH4RBSOnQ — Sophia Bollag (@SophiaBollag) November 8, 2021

Her tweet was deleted, but here’s a screenshot pic.twitter.com/9neU0Z66mX — Sophia Bollag (@SophiaBollag) November 8, 2021

Fox News picked up on the story:

Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News. His office also did not respond to questions Friday about what the governor has been doing this week, The Associated Press reported. When the initial announcement was made Oct. 29, his office said Newsom planned to participate virtually in the United Nations climate summit. But he did not. His last public appearance was Oct. 27, when he received a coronavirus booster shot. The AP reported that it is a relatively slow time in Sacramento as the state Legislature is not in session and won’t meet again until January. Recent storms mean no major wildfires are burning out of control, as has been the case in recent years.

“I don’t know where Gavin Newsom is and won’t speculate,” Kevin Kiley, a Republican state assemblyman, tweeted. ”But it’s pretty strange for the governor to disappear for 11 days without explanation.”

