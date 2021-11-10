President Biden’s approval rating is underwater in North Carolina, a key swing state, by double digits, Tuesday’s survey from the High Point University Survey Research Center found.

According to the survey, the vast majority of North Carolinians, 64 percent, believe things have “gotten pretty seriously off on the wrong track” in the United States. Coinciding with that is the fact that roughly one-third of respondents, 34 percent, approve of Biden’s job performance. A majority, 55 percent, disapprove, leaving the president with a net negative rating of 21 percent:

NORTH CAROLINA Biden Job Approval:

Approve 34%

Disapprove 55% .@HPUSurveyCenter, 968 Adults, 10/22-11/4https://t.co/b42ayRXptJ — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 9, 2021

North Carolina has a reputation as one of several key swing states, going to former President Trump in 2020 by less than a single percentage point — 49.9 percent to Biden’s 48.8 percent. While it went red in the last three presidential elections, it swung for the Democrat, former President Barack Obama, in 2008 after going for the Republican candidate in the seven presidential elections preceding. The Tar Heel State went blue in the 1976 presidential election. Seventy-six percent of respondents said they voted in the 2020 election.

The survey, taken October 22 – November 4, 2021, among 968 North Carolina adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percent.

Biden’s sinking approval stands as a running theme across the country. As of October, the 11-point drop in his average approval ratings since taking office marked “the most significant decline in approval during the same point in any presidency since 1953, according to Gallup,” as Breitbart News reported.

Wednesday’s RealClearPolitics’ average of polls also shows Biden’s approval underwater, with a net negative rating of 8.7 percent.