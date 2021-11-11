Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked Wednesday for using a French accent while speaking to scientists in France.

“With us in government, we campaign with ‘The Plan,’” Harris said waving her arms about as she toured the Pasteur Institute in the capital, as Breitbart News reported. “Uppercase T, Uppercase P. ‘The Plan.’”

Kamala Harris was accused of faking a French accent during her visit Tuesday to the Pasteur Institute in Paris. https://t.co/1r2PwAScrU — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 11, 2021

Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) press secretary Abigail Marone led off with a response when she tweeted, “Is she using a FRENCH ACCENT?! I love this episode of Veep.”

Is she using a FRENCH ACCENT?! I love this episode of Veep. https://t.co/HC0eaq0nsY — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 10, 2021

A Republican National Committee’s staffer tweeted Harris was “Cringe” by speaking to scientists as “if they’re toddlers.”

Kamala "Cringe" Harris visits a group of French scientists and speaks to them as if they're toddlers, lamenting that people expect their elected officials to keep their promises. pic.twitter.com/93eoZEip4R — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 10, 2021

Tsar Becket Adams said he thought “we cancelled pepe lepew.”

i thought we cancelled pepe lepew. https://t.co/4rIKhLPRik — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 10, 2021

Media member Joe Concha said of Harris’ performance “There really are no words anymore… #AuRevoir.”

Harris is not the only Democrat politician to have presumably changed her speaking style in front of specific audiences. In 2019, Ocasio-Cortez used a southern drawl to speak to an “African American audience.”

Reflecting on her “proud” bartender says, Ocasio-Cortez declared there “ain’t nothing wrong with that.”

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: "I'm proud to be a bartender. Ain't nothing wrong that. There's nothing wrong with working retail…There is nothing wrong with preparing that your neighbors will eat." "There is nothing wrong with being a working person in the United States of America." pic.twitter.com/VTzLpybKfw — ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2019

“There’s nothing wrong with working retail, folding clothes for other people to buy,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “There is nothing wrong with preparing the food that your neighbors will eat. There is nothing wrong with driving the buses that take your family to work. There is nothing wrong with being a working person in the United States of America and there is everything dignified about it.”

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also tried her hand at changing accents in 2015 to match the audience in Alabama.

“There is a pattern of Republicans getting us into economic messes and Democratic presidents having to come in and clean them up,” Clinton said “with a folksy drawl that seemed to come and go throughout her remarks,” as Yellowhammer News described it.

“You know, when my husband became president, thanks to a lot of you in this room, I remember after that election in ’92 him saying to me, ‘It’s so much worse than they told us.’ …And then we got another Republican president, and boy, did he leave a mess…” Hillary said.

