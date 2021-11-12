Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD) officially launched her 2022 reelection campaign on Friday and announced she’s going into the race with $6.5 million cash on hand after raising $10 million in funds.

Noem announced her reelection campaign in a video uploaded to social media.

Three years ago, I asked you to trust me to lead our state as your governor. I have worked every day since to make our state safer, stronger, and healthier for our kids and our grandkids. It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve you. And today, I am officially announcing my run to serve you for four more years. I’d be honored if you would give me your support again and join us in this campaign. Together, we’re setting an example for the nation, and we’ll ensure that the next generation of South Dakotans can grow up happy and free.

Noem was elected to her first term as governor in 2018, and in that time, she’s raised a massive $10 million. Her $10 million budget is only $4 million short of the $14m spent by all candidates in the 2018 race for South Dakota’s governorship.

In comparison, Noem’s predecessor, former governor Dennis Daugaard, went into his second term reelection battle with just $1.7 million cash on hand.

