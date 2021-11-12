Jen Psaki Reacts to ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Movement During Press Briefing

The White House reacted Friday to the “Let’s Go Brandon” movement sweeping the nation, as more Americans use the slogan to protest President Joe Biden.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about President Joe Biden’s reaction to the slogan during the daily briefing on Friday afternoon.

“I don’t think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it,” Psaki replied when asked by NBC reporter Peter Alexander about the slogan.

Alexander told Psaki the slogan was a “code for a profane slogan attacking President Biden.”

The chant and slogan has popped up in public places, including sporting events.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) referred to the slogan during a press conference and defended using it during a subsequent interview with the press.

Governor Ron DeSantis / Facebook

“Look, I think it’s a joke,” DeSantis said. “But honestly one of the reasons that has taken on is because a lot of your folks in the national media, they get very sensitive to it.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) also shared the slogan on social media while sharing video of a Breitbart News interview.