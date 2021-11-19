Nolte: If Kenosha Burns Tonight, Blame Biden and the Corporate Media

Minneapolis
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
John Nolte

If Kenosha or any other Democrat-run cities burn tonight, the blame lies squarely on the liars who spread the lies to encourage these riots: Joe Biden and the corporate media.

Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty on all counts. Well, no shit. It’s on video. Of course, he’s not guilty. Now, no one, much less a 17-year-old, should be running into a riot carrying an AR-15. But terrible judgment is not, nor should it be, a crime.

It was a no-brainer verdict. Of course, the fascist Kenosha, Wisconsin, prosecutors knew it was a no-brainer verdict. But the fascist prosecutors likely thought that, at the very least, they could punish Rittenhouse by putting him through this wringer. Nazis.

So now the question is, as it always is when Democrats don’t get what they want, how many Democrat-run cities will burn tonight at the hands of Democrats?

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 05: National Guard troops stand watch as demonstrators protest outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse following the announcement by District Attorney Michael Graveley that no charges would be filed against Police Officer Rusten Sheskey in the shooting of Jacob Blake on January 05, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Sheskey shot Blake seven times in the back while responding to a domestic dispute, which led to several days of rioting and unrest in the city. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

National Guard troops stand watch as demonstrators protest outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse following the announcement by District Attorney Michael Graveley that no charges would be filed against Police Officer Rusten Sheskey in the shooting of Jacob Blake on January 05, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.  (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Just so we’re clear on this point… I could not care less. I live in MAGA Country, where we don’t have riots. Where the streets, air, and water are safe and clean. Where people of all races and backgrounds own guns and get along just fine.

If Democrats want to burn down Democrat-run cities… Whatever.

But if Democrats do burn down Democrat-run cities this weekend, let’s just remember who exactly screamed RACE! in this crowded theater while pouring the gasoline of lies all over everything—and that’s the corporate media: NBC News, MSNBC, NPR, PBS, the New York Times, Washington Post, CNNLOL, ABC, CBS, etc.

Let me put it this way… The Democrats who run the corporate media have spent months spreading audacious lies about Kyle Rittenhouse, flat-out falsehoods. Why? To deliberately incite Democrats to burn down Democrat-run cities in the event Rittenhouse was acquitted.

And he was acquitted, lol, so here we go…

Police stand near a department of corrections building that was on fire during protests, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer a day earlier. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Police stand near a department of corrections building that was on fire during protests, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer a day earlier. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Oh, hang on… A family of bluebirds just delivered my lunch on a silver tray. Did I mention I live in MAGA Country?

Anyway, should Democrats burn down Democrat-run cities tonight, just remember it didn’t have to be this way.

All the media had to do was tell the truth about the case, about Rittenhouse.

The media’s decision not to tell the truth, to instead spread provable and inflammatory lies about Rittenhouse, was a CHOICE made by the media. Why? Because Democrats in the media love to see Democrat-run cities burn. It makes them feel as though they still have some power.

I mean, look at all these liesJust look.

KENOSHA, WI - AUGUST 24: Demonstrators throw tear gas back at law enforcement on August 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Additional law enforcement were deployed to protect the courthouse. Civil unrest occurred after the shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, on August 23. Blake was shot multiple times in the back by Wisconsin police officers after attempting to enter into the drivers side of a vehicle. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Demonstrators throw tear gas back at law enforcement on August 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Oh, and it’s not just the media who want to see Democrat-run cities burn. So too does His Fraudulency Joe Biden, who smeared Rittenhouse as a “white supremacist” this week. Rittenhouse is a white guy who, in self-defense, shot and killed two white guys and shot and injured another white guy. There’s no record of Rittenhouse having any kind of altercation with a black person that night. There’s no evidence he’s any kind of racist. He’s just a dumb kid who thought it was a good idea to brandish an AR-15 as he went to help out a community during a riot. Oh, and that riot in Kenosha last August? That was another riot caused by the corporate media’s lies, or what we call the Jacob Blake Hoax. That night was a big win for the media. All kinds of Democrats burned down all kinds of stuff in that Democrat-run city.

This is like the Trayvon Martin Hoax. The man who shot Martin in self-defense was Hispanic. But because Democrats in the media wanted to see Democrat-run cities burn, the media told us he was white.

I guess the good news in all of this is that there’s so little racism in America, the left is forced to invent it.

Regardless, lying about such things is not a call for racial justice. Nope. It’s a blatant, open, and deliberate call for riots … in Democrat-run cities.

You get what you vote for.

Good luck, Democrat-run Kenosha.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.