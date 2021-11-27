Black Lives Matter Ripped for Thanksgiving ‘You Are On Stolen Land’ Post

Black Lives Matter (BLM) experienced much backlash on Thanksgiving when it described America as “stolen land.”

“You are eating dry turkey and overcooked stuffing on stolen land,” the organization wrote in a social media post on Thursday which also included a graphic.

“Colonization never ended, it just became normalized,” the graphic read:

You are eating dry turkey and overcooked stuffing on stolen land. pic.twitter.com/1Ob1RgBkvp — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) November 25, 2021

The group then urged followers to “Find out which ancestral homeland you’re currently occupying” by visiting a website.

However, social media users fired back at the organization, one person writing, “But blm founders own houses shouldn’t you give those up first?”

“Then give up your houses card money jobs and everything else you own because that’s all on stolen land too,” another commented.

“Every square inch of land occupied on this planet was stolen/conquered. You’re normalizing generational victimization and it’s gross,” yet another user replied.

In June, photos showed BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors apparently built a wall surrounding her $1.4 million house after stepping down amid criticism of her lifestyle, according to Breitbart News.

The Daily Mail initially reported Cullors “has been busy upgrading her ‘Marxist’ mansion in the rustic but ritzy Topanga Canyon area of Los Angeles County amid the fallout over her $3 million property portfolio.”

BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors reportedly builds fence, gate around $1.4M home https://t.co/suZqpwJAN5 pic.twitter.com/3tCUPfpIZV — New York Post (@nypost) June 11, 2021

According to Breitbart News, Cullors, a “trained Marxist,” was believed to have purchased four homes over the past several years, as her activist profile gained attention and protests raged around the nation:

Cullors resigned from her position May 27 after the controversy about her personal wealth — “though she, and the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF), denied that had anything to do with it.” Cullors’ stake in the property and the intent to protect it is worth noting due to her Marxist bent, which contends that private property is a result of the upper class oppressing the lower class, according to the Marxist ideology.

On Thursday, social media users also described their Thanksgiving meals, one person writing, “I didn’t have turkey though, I had chicken. Which mansion did you send this from?”