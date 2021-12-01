Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) reacted to Tuesday’s Oxford High shooting by suggesting Republicans’ refusal to pass gun control sends a “silent message of endorsement” to school shooters.

“It happens here in America because we choose to let it happen. We’re not unlucky. This is purposeful This is a choice made by the United States Senate to sit on our hands and do nothing,” Murphy said, addressing high profile shootings, the Hill reported .

He went on to suggest Republicans’ opposition to gun control sends “a silent message of endorsement to would-be killers.”

Murphy called for his Republican colleagues to “get these dangerous, military style weapons off our streets [and] out of our schools.”

Breitbart News noted the Oxford High shooter used a handgun in this attack.

