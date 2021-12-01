A government watchdog group known as Protect the Public’s Trust (PPT) filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for documents to investigate if the Department of Transportation violated federal anti-lobbying laws by pushing for items in President Joe Biden’s political agenda to be passed by Congress.

PPT is alleging that the Transportation Department or someone at the department violated the federal anti-lobbying laws that Congress enacted to ban types of lobbying activities by federal agencies and officials in addition to protecting American taxpayers and the interests of the American public.

The probe revolves around a social media post from the department’s official, American taxpayer-funded, U.S. Department of Transportation Twitter account. The tweet showed a “meme” that was pushing, and inevitably endorsing, President Joe Biden’s “marquee legislation,” the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act, which was also known as the Democrats’ partisan reconciliation infrastructure bill, along with the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

The “meme” PPT is questioning depicted a male and female texting, with the male saying he is thinking about “how the new infrastructure law is going to make getting from place to place so much better… when combined with the Build Back Better act.”

😊🙌🙌👩‍✈️👨‍🏭👩‍🔧👷‍♀️👷 pic.twitter.com/vBVanOBCuK — TransportationGov (@USDOT) November 26, 2021 The probe asked for any copies of records pertaining to the “meme” posted to find out the reasoning behind the creation and publishing of the item that endorses Biden’s agenda. The FOIA documents added that includes “any and all communications discussing the creation of this tweet and images therein, the substantiation for the claims made in the tweet, the decision to post this tweet, and/or the reactions to this tweet.” “The prohibitions against lobbying on pending legislation by Executive Branch agencies and officials exist to protect the American public from having their hard-earned tax dollars spent on propaganda,” PPT’s Director, Michael Chamberlain, told Breitbart News. “When DOT uses a government social media account with more than a quarter-million followers to promote a controversial bill, possibly in violation of the law, the public deserves to know whether the actions were consistent with the law and who authorized the activity,” Chamberlain added. “Protect the Public’s Trust will investigate this episode and shed light on conduct that may be prohibited under the law.”

PPT has previously gone after President Joe Biden’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, along with Biden’s Department of Justice, and current officials at the Environmental Protection Agency.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.