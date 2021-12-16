The Biden White House renewed the call this week for lawmakers to repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA).

The PLCAA was signed into law by President George W. Bush (R) in 2005. It protects gun makers from frivolous lawsuits in instances where the guns in question were legally made and legally sold.

On Tuesday the White House affirmed that President Biden wants lawmakers to “repeal of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which gives gun dealers and manufacturers special immunity from certain liability for their products.”

Biden campaigned on removing the lawsuit protections from gun makers just as Democrats have been pushing across the country.

For example, on February 24, 2020, he referenced PLCAA then looked into the camera to address gun makers, saying, “I’m going to take you down.”

The Biden White House also noted that the president has “repeatedly” called for the passage of universal background checks, “a ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines,” and “an appropriate national ‘red flag’ law.”

