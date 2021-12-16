Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its affiliates have raked in $425 million in the last three years, “despite continually crying poverty and begging for funds” from the government, according to the American Life League (ALL).

The ALL exclusively released its 2020 Report on Planned Parenthood CEO compensation to Breitbart News before making it publicly available. It is the pro-life organization’s fifth year reporting on the compensation received by the CEOs of Planned Parenthood Federation of America affiliates, which combine to make $1.6 billion in the United States.

According to the report, the average salary of a CEO at one of Planned Parenthood’s 53 affiliates has risen 17.4 percent in the last three years, from $255,523 in 2017 to $300,091 in 2020. In 2011, the average CEO made $158,797 — a nearly 89 percent increase in nine years overall. Planned Parenthood CEOs’ average income places them in the 98th percentile of all workers in the United States, ALL noted.

“Each year we are struck by the tremendous amount of cash one can earn in the United States by directing the local operations of an organization that admits it runs the largest abortion chain in the nation and demands that every affiliate MUST have at least one facility that terminates the lives of preborn human beings,” the report states.

The report broke down the salaries of all 53 affiliate CEOs. Every single one makes more than $100,000 a year, 38 make more than $200,000, 23 make more than $300,000, 11 make more than $400,000, five make more than $500,000, and one person makes more than $600,000. The total compensation paid to all CEOs per year is $15.9 million.

“Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s new book, The Real Anthony Fauci, reveals that at $437,000 a year, Fauci is the highest-paid federal employee in the nation,” Executive Director of the ALL and chief author of the “2020 Planned Parenthood CEO Compensation Report” Jim Sedlak said in a statement. “There are nine CEOs of government-supported Planned Parenthood affiliates that make more than Fauci.”

Separate from affiliate CEOs, the top 11 employees at the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, which does not run a single medical center, “is also financially rewarded,” the report states. Between 2018-2020, Planned Parenthood Federation of America has gone through several CEOs and acting presidents/spokespersons — “unrest” which ALL said is reflected in the organization’s numbers.

Leana Wen served as President and CEO until July 16, 2019, and was annually compensated $1,284,459, ALL found. Wen, who said she was secretly ousted from the organization after less than a year on the job, appears frequently on far-left CNN as a medical analyst. She has previously called abortion a “basic human right” and once said she believes giving aborted babies a proper burial or cremation would “stigmatize abortion care.”

Dawn Laguens, who is the organization’s senior advisor, makes $1,151,786 annually. Alexis McGill Johnson, who took over for Wen, made $337,611 in 2020.

ALL also uncovered more alleged “racism” at Planned Parenthood, in addition to its previous report detailing self-admissions from the organization about rampant inequality in its ranks. ALL looked into the races of all 53 affiliate CEO’s based on its 2019 or 2020 Federal Forms 990 and found that 90 percent of its CEOs are white, even though Planned Parenthood says 39 percent of its customers are people of color. Broken down by the numbers, the organization’s affiliates have three black CEOs, two Hispanic CEOs, and 48 white CEOs.

ALL found that the black Planned Parenthood CEO of Southwest Ohio Region had “the lowest compensation of any PP CEO in the nation,” even though her affiliate has a higher annual income than 16 other affiliates.

“There is an obvious disparity in the way that Planned Parenthood treats its executives of color,” Sedlak said. “That’s rather telling for a business with admitted roots in eugenic efforts to keep Black women from reproducing.”

Despite pooling hundreds of millions in profits, Planned Parenthood “is not happy with the $618 million in taxpayer money it receives,”ALL concluded.

“This organization, whose executives are comfortably entrenched in the 1 percent, is demanding significant increase in government funding from the Biden administration,” Sedlak added. “Clearly, it is time that the United States Congress remove Planned Parenthood’s ‘charitable organization’ status and quit forcing American taxpayers to fund this profiteering parasite.”