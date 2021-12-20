The World Economic Forum (WEF) is ditching its annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and assorted elites in Davos, Switzerland, for the second year in a row, citing uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

AP reports the gathering at the luxury ski resort, planned for Jan. 17-21, will now take place in “early summer” — without giving further specifics.

“Current pandemic conditions make it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting,” the forum said in a statement. “Preparations have been guided by expert advice and have benefited from the close collaboration of the Swiss government at all levels.”

Founder Klaus Schwab said the forum still plans to host a “digital convening of leaders from business, government and civil society.” The forum said a “headline series of State of the World sessions” would bring them together online to address global challenges.

At the WEF virtual summit in January this year, French President Emmanuel Macron declared in the wake of the Chinese coronavirus modern capitalism “can no longer work” and an alternative must be found.

Appearing before a question and answer session conducted with “Great Reset” architect Schwab, the French leader said while capitalism has historically driven down poverty globally, he claimed it came with the cost of furthering inequality.

“We will get out of this pandemic only with an economy that thinks more about fighting inequalities,” Macron enthused. “The capitalist model together with this open economy can no longer work in this environment.”

Macron further applauded President Joe Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Accords — which the United States left under the leadership of former President Donald Trump — while demanding leaders “revise upwards” their green agenda goals.

AP contributed to this report