“Thinking about congressional Democrats’ agenda and what they have been able to do since taking full control of the U.S. Congress in January 2021, which of the following is closest to your opinion, even if none is exactly right?” it asked.

A plurality, 41 percent, said Democrats in Congress have accomplished less than they expected, compared to ten percent who said Democrats have accomplished more than anticipated. About one-third, 32 percent, said Democrats have accomplished “about what I expected.”

Similarly, a plurality of respondents, 42 percent, said President Biden has accomplished “less than” expected in his first year, with just 11 percent indicating that he has surpassed their expectations. Thirty-eight percent said he accomplished about what they expected.

The survey follows the left’s failure to pass Biden’s multitrillion-dollar Build Back Better Act, which moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) effectively killed this week.

“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. … I can’t get there,” Manchin said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday. He continued, adding that he “can’t vote” for something that he cannot explain to the people of his state:

I’ve done everything possible. And you know my concerns I had, and I still have these concerns and where I’m at right now, the inflation but I was concerned about, it’s not transitory, it’s real, it’s harming every West Virginian, making it difficult for them to continue to go to their jobs.

The survey, taken December 18-20, 2021, among 1,998 registered voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2 percent.