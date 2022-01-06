Illegal Alien, On the Run for 20 Years, Arrested for Raping 5-Year-Old Boy

An illegal alien, who successfully evaded arrest for over 20 years in the United States, has been arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old boy in 2001.

Eric Santibanez Cardenas, a 40-year-old illegal alien who used the alias Julian Solis-Cardenas for years, was arrested late last month in High Point, North Carolina on charges of sexual assault of a child after having been on the run from Nevada police for more than two decades.

According to police, Cardenas has been wanted in Las Vegas, Nevada since May 2001 on four charges of rape of a five-year-old boy. More than 20 years later, police tracked Cardenas down in North Carolina and teamed up with other agencies to arrest him.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on Cardenas, asking police to turn him over to their custody if he is released from jail at any time.

Cardenas is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail on a more than $500,000 bail and will be transferred to Nevada to face the child rape charges.

