TikTok Promotes ‘Gender Reassignment’ Surgery, Transgender Lifestyle

The social media platform TikTok is promoting the hashtag #transgender to congregate videos about gender reassignment surgery and other topics, including how women living as men will feel better about menstruation if products are in masculine packaging.

“My boyfriend’s transgender son was uncomfortable about his female puberty,” the text says on one video, which shows someone redecorating a package of sanitary napkins to be black with the words “Fortnight Battle Royale.”

The text on the TikTok video collection states:

Discover short videos related to transgender surgery on TikTok. Watch popular content from the following creators: How things actually work(@ssmpxmm), Piperbee(@piperbee), Daszbin(@daszbin), Sergio(@sergio_199x), Emma Rose(@ohitsemmarose) . Explore the latest videos from hashtags: #transgendersurgery

One animated video titled “This is how they perform gender reassignment surgery,” shows how surgeons transform a man’s penis into a vagina.

Another video shows a man getting “feminization” face surgery.

A woman, who says in the video that she is a Christian, said she celebrated her daughter’s decision to be a transgender boy by taking her to a barbershop to get a man’s haircut.

More than one video shows other parents reacting to see their son or daughter dressing like the opposite sex.

TikTok is a Chinese-owned company, according to CBBC report:

ByteDance is a Chinese-owned tech giant, founded by Zhang Yiming in March 2012. Zhang Yiming is an entrepreneur who is now the ninth richest person in China due to the success of the company’s portfolio of apps worldwide. Yes, the most famous of ByteDance’s apps are short-form video platforms TikTok and Douyin (TikTok’s Chinese counterpart). Douyin was founded in 2016 and has built up a network of over 600 million daily active users. Meanwhile, TikTok was launched in the US in 2018 after it merged with lip-sync video platform Musical.ly, which ByteDance purchased for U.S. $1 billion. TikTok is now available in 155 countries and achieved over 2 billion downloads.

