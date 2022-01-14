Sen. Roger Marshall to Introduce ‘FAUCI Act’ After Skirmish at Hearing

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) is planning to introduce the “FAUCI Act”after a heated exchange with Dr. Anthony Fauci at a Senate hearing this week over the chief medical adviser’s financial disclosures.

A spokesperson for the senator told the Hill on Thursday that Marshall is creating the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensate Individuals (FAUCI) Act because “Fauci’s records were not readily accessible to the public,” the report states.

The legislation would require the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) website to supply financial records of “administration officials like Fauci” and a list of government officials whose financial records are not publicly available.

The measure comes after Marshall pressed Fauci on his disclosures at the Tuesday hearing, to which the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases grew visibly irritated, claimed the records are publicly available, and insisted Marshall was “misinformed.” At the end of the exchange, a hot mic caught Fauci saying, “What a moron. Jesus Christ.” Fauci, who is also chief medical adviser to the president, is reportedly the highest-paid employee in the entire U.S. federal government.

The next day, Marshall sent Fauci an official letter demanding copies of Fauci’s financial disclosures by January 14 at 5:00 p.m. In the letter, Marshall pointed to a report from Forbes contributor Adam Andrzejewski. In a piece titled “No, Fauci’s Records Aren’t Available Online. Why Won’t NIH Immediately Release Them?” Andrzejewski wrote that the NIH has not provided several documents requested through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), including conflict of interest disclosures, financial disclosures, and royalty payments.

Andrzejewski notably leads OpenTheBooks.com, which is suing the NIH for production of those records. According to his report, the NIH holds approximately 1,200 pages relating to Fauci’s financial information and conflict of interest disclosures, and has agreed to release 300 pages per month starting Feb. 1.

Marshall also said several of his own requests for information from Fauci’s office “have required months for a response or are still outstanding.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Twitter.