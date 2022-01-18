Rep. Bill Posey: I Pre-Ordered Multiple Copies of Peter Schweizer’s ‘Red-Handed’

With official Washington on high alert for the arrival of Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer’s forthcoming investigative blockbuster Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, Rep. Bill Posey (R-FL) said he has already pre-ordered “multiple” copies of the book and encourages others to do the same.

“Like all of Peter Schweizer’s books, am sure it contains more vital information all Americans should know, but cannot find anywhere else,” wrote Posey, who represents Florida’s 8th congressional district and serves on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.



Posey added: “I order multiple copies of [Schweizer’s] books because I always want to pass them on, but don’t want to be left without a copy.

Given Schweizer’s investigative track record, it’s not surprising members of Congress are paying close attention to his upcoming revelations. Conservative Fox News host Sean Hannity said that Red-Handed’s revelations are “going to be massive.”

Furthermore, the highly anticipated book contains no unnamed sources and 1,093 endnotes totaling 81 pages of source material, making its findings easier for federal law enforcement and U.S. intelligence services to track down.

Schweizer, who is the president of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) and the host of the Drill Down Podcast, has written six New York Times bestsellers that have exposed corruption and cronyism by both political parties.

Schweizer broke the Uranium One scandal, the insider trading scandal by members of Congress that led to passage of the bipartisan STOCK (Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge) Act which President Barack Obama signed into law in 2012, and the Clinton Foundation scandal, which sparked an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win will be released by HarperCollins on January 25.