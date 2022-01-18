Alabama Sheriff’s Association director Robert ‘Bobby’ Timmons is reportedly working with Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Moms Demand Action to defeat the constitutional carry legislation before legislators this session.

The NRA-ILA, the lobbying arm of the National Rifle Association of America (NRA), points to a report by 1819 News wherein Timmons is quoted explaining his disappointment that the Supreme Court of the United States had not issued a ruling limiting Second Amendment rights to the exercise of self-defense in one’s home.

1819 News asked Timmons if he would support an amendment to the Constitution explicitly limiting Second Amendment rights to the home and he said, “Oh yeah…I’d be in favor of that. But, I mean, it would never get passed.”

Timmons also told 1819 News that he believes the carrying of a gun ought to require a permit in the same way that driving a car requires a license: “Absolutely without question for public safety just like a driver’s license, you need a driver’s license. If you don’t have a license, you can’t drive. If you don’t have a permit, you can’t carry a concealed gun.”

Mobile Sheriff Sam Cochran is also opposing the multiple constitutional carry bills that have been put forward in Alabama.

On December 29, 2021, AL.com reported that Cochran suggested constitutional carry would create an environment where a criminal who currently cannot carry a gun would be able to do so.

Cochran said, “If these legislators vote and it passes, I will definitely call them out if the first time a police officer or citizen is killed [–] if this results in someone being killed.”

On January 10, 2022, Breitbart News observed that there are currently 21 constitutional carry states in the Union. Those states are Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

