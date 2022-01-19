President Joe Biden shrugged off polls showing voters believed he was not mentally fit, during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.

One reporter asked Biden why only 40 percent of voters in a new Morning Consult survey believe Biden is mentally fit, 37 percent say he is in good health, and 43 percent believe he is stable.

“I have no idea,” Biden replied.

The president appeared aware of recent polling showing his approval ratings at record lows but expressed disbelief that his approval was low even among independents.

“I don’t believe the polls,” he said shortly.

Biden appeared to relish the length of his 112-minute press conference, telling reporters he was considering staying for as long as three hours.

“I can still stand. It’s amazing,” he said wryly when reporters thanked him for taking their questions. “I can do pushups.”

But his answers to questions from reporters grew longer and more meandering as the press conference continued.

Biden indicated he would shift his communications strategy in the coming months, and get out of the White House to talk more with the American people.

“I’m going to get out of this place more often,” he said. “I’m going to go out and talk to the public. I’m going to do public forum. I’m going to interface with them.”