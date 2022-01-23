A suspect who allegedly tried to burglarize a Fulton County deputy’s home died after being shot by the deputy just after midnight Sunday morning.

FOX 5 reports that Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, Jr., said, “The deputy was coming home to a burglary in process. After that there was some kind of exchange, there was gunfire and the suspect was shot deceased.”

The Daily Beast notes that the deputy found the alleged burglar after “[responding] to a burglary report at his own Southeastern Georgia home.”

The deputy shot the alleged burglar, who later died at the hospital.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said, “The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the officer involved shooting and the Atlanta Police Department is investigating the incident leading up to the shooting.”

