Jim Kenney’s Philadelphia Saw 38 Murders in First 3 Weeks of 2022

There were 38 murders in Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia during the first three weeks of 2022. The 38 murders came on the heels of 2021, a year in which the city witnessed 562 murders, breaking its annual homicide record.

WHYY reports that the 38 homicides during the first three weeks of 2022 represent an increase of two homicides over the same time frame last year.

Breitbart News reported that criminals followed a Philadelphia police officer’s son on his way home Monday and shot him nine times as he exited his vehicle at a corner store.

The shooting victim, 23-year-old Hyram Hill, was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Democrat-run Chicago is seeing homicides week after week during 2022 as well.

Breitbart News reported 31 people were shot, six of them fatally, during New Year’s weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago. And at least 29 people were shot in Lightfoot’s Chicago during the weekend of January 14-16, 2022, four of them fatally.

Breitbart News noted at least 22 people were shot during the most recent weekend in Chicago, and five of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

