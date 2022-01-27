Poll: Majority Say They Do Not Want to See Joe Biden Run in 2024

Most Americans do not want sitting president Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024, an Echelon Insights survey released this week found.

The survey, taken January 21-23, 2022, among 1,029 national registered voters, asked voters if they would “like to see Joe Biden run for President in 2024.”

A majority, 55 percent, said “no,” they do not, followed by 32 percent who said “yes” and 13 percent who remain unsure. Notably, the survey asked the same question of former President Donald Trump and found slightly more, 33 percent, saying “yes” they would like him to run. However, 59 percent said “no,” while eight percent remain undecided.

It also found 47 percent saying they would definitely or probably vote for Biden in a 2024 matchup against Trump, whereas 43 percent said the same of Trump. In the same scenario, the survey shows Trump besting Hillary Clinton by a single percentage point in a hypothetical matchup, 44 percent to 43 percent:

Presidential Polling: Trump (R): 44%

Clinton (D): 43% Echelon / January 23, 2022 / n=1029 / Onlinehttps://t.co/GriLEdNi18 — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) January 27, 2022

Notably, 40 percent of respondents consider themselves a Democrat, compared to 34 percent who consider themselves a Republican.

The survey coincides with a Harvard-Harris poll released this month that found most voters expressing the belief that Trump was a better president than Biden.

As Breitbart News detailed:

A majority, 53 percent, said Trump was a better president, while Biden fell six points behind, as 47 percent said he has been a better leader. That same survey also pitched a hypothetical 2024 matchup between Biden and Trump and found Trump leading six percentage points — 46 percent to 40 percent. … The Rasmussen survey also pitched a specific scenario to respondents, asking if they would prefer a presidential candidate who was a “Republican who supported policies like President Trump, a more traditional Republican, a Democrat who supported policies similar to Senator Bernie Sanders, or a more traditional Democrat.” Of those four choices, a plurality, 30 percent, said they would prefer a “Republican who supported policies like President Trump,” reinforcing the fact that Trump continues to have a firm grip on the party and the GOP’s base as the midterms approach.

Biden’s approval rating, one year into his presidency, remains 14 percentage points underwater, according to RealClearPolitics’ Thursday average.