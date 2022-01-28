House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), during a campaign trip to Texas, told the Dallas Morning News that the Lone Star state would play a major role in the Republican party’s effort to take control of the House.

“Texas team will be a strong base for Republicans being elected… I don’t think it’s just in Congress. It’s up and down the ballot, including school boards,” said McCarthy, coming off a hot record-setting fundraising year, who went to Texas in order to help Republican candidates and discuss his “Commitment to America.”

McCarthy exclusively previewed his “Commitment to America” with Breitbart News last month. He explained his “Commitment to America” and detailed what he plans to do in the majority, noting that majorities are earned, not given. McCarthy stated that, while there are droves of Democrats retiring, the Republicans only need to net five seats in order to take back the majority.

As McCarthy hopes to regain a majority in the House, Texas may be the answer. Texas has the most prominent Republican delegation to Congress, and the incumbents will need to hold their seats, as well as gain more to help McCarthy accomplish his goal.

After the redistricting maps were adopted, the Republicans had a clear 23 to 13 advantage over the Democrats. “Analysts expect a 24-14 GOP advantage after the 2022 elections,” the Dallas Morning News reported.

“The intensity level on the Republican side and with independents is greater than anybody can see right now,” McCarthy added, during his conversation with the Dallas Morning News.

This week, the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics also moved two Democrat-held congressional districts to more vulnerable positions.

Texas’s Twenty-eighth Congressional District — currently represented by Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) — went from a “Likely Democratic” district to a “Leans Democratic” district. Additionally, Texas’s Thirty-fourth Congressional District, where Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) has announced he will run, switching from the Fifteenth Congressional District, was moved from a “Safe Democratic” district to a “Likely Democratic” district.

The Center for Politics analysis revealed that the district’s rating changed due to President Joe Biden’s “subpar” approval numbers with key minority groups like the Hispanics, who make up 90 percent of the district, and that the Hispanics have also “eroded” from the area.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.