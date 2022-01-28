A Philadelphia pizza delivery driver pulled and gun and opened fire while being held at gunpoint by an alleged carjacker Thursday night.

NBC10 reports that the 39-year-old delivery driver shot the suspect “multiple times,” sending him to the hospital in “critical condition.”

6 ABC notes that the incident occurred around 7:40 p.m., and they point out that the pizza delivery driver shot the suspect six times.

A nearby resident who heard the gunfire said, “I was just remodeling my kitchen and talking to my son, and he was about to come out the door, and as soon as he went to open the door- that’s when we heard the shots.”

On January 22, 2022, Breitbart News observed there were over 100 carjackings in Philadelphia during the first three weeks of 2022.

CBS Philly explained that the 100-plus carjackings were part of a surge in such crimes in Philadelphia that “have nearly tripled since 2019.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.