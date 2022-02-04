A senior aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Thursday that congressional staffers who choose to unionize would have her “full support.”

“Like all Americans, our tireless Congressional staff have the right to organize their workplace and join together in a union. If and when staffers choose to exercise that right, they would have Speaker Pelosi’s full support,” Drew Hammill, who has been the speaker’s deputy chief of staff for more than three years, said:

The statement from Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff came after she did not fully define her stance earlier in the week when asked if she supports congressional staffers unionizing.

During Pelosi’s weekly press conference, she was asked, “Do you support staffer attempts to unionize here in Congress?”

Pelosi answered, “Well, we just unionized at the DCCC [Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee], and I supported that,” alluding to her possibly supporting it since she did not stop DCCC staffers from recently unionizing:

Last month, the employees of the DCCC announced they secured majority support to organize as members of Teamsters Local 238. “The DCCC Staff Union would be the largest collective bargaining unit in the Democratic Party,” the press release stated.

A House Compensation and Diversity Study from 2021 revealed the median House annual salary was $59,000, which is increased from the 2019 median House annual salary of $55,000. But the overall federal government median annual salary from the 2021 study was $106,735.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.