Former President Donald Trump showed support for the “freedom convoy” of truckers protesting vaccine mandates for the second time in one week.

The former President said in a statement:

The Freedom Convoy is peacefully protesting the harsh policies of far left lunatic Justin Trudeau who has destroyed Canada with insane Covid mandates. Now, thankfully, the Freedom Convoy could be coming to DC with American Truckers who want to protest Biden’s ridiculous Covid policies.

The Freedom Convoy is a Canadian-based group of truckers protesting far-left Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandates. Trudeau began requiring truckers crossing the Canadian border to show proof of vaccination starting January 15.

President Joe Biden implemented a similar vaccination requirement for border crossers on January 22.

After traveling to Canada’s capital city Ottawa, the Freedom Convoy plans to travel to Washington, DC.

Friday’s statement is not the first time Trump showed support for the truckers. At his rally in Texas last weekend, Trump said the truckers were “doing more to defend American freedom than our own leaders by far.”

New Jersey State Senator Ed Durr (R), a former trucker who stunned the nation when he defeated longtime Senate president Stephen Sweeney last November, also signaled his support for the truckers during an exclusive interview with Breitbart News.

“I think their voices definitely need to be heard. I think the only way that people hear things is when you protest,” Durr said.

However, big tech is doing everything in their power to silence the truckers’ voices. GoFundMe froze a fundraiser entitled “Freedom Convoy 2022” on Wednesday after the page had raised more than $10 million. Additionally, Facebook deleted a U.S.-based convoy group called “Convoy to D.C. 2022.”

“They like to silence people that speak the truth,” said Jeremy Johnson, an organizer of the Facebook page. Johnson also had his personal account removed from the platform.

In his statement, Trump called out big tech’s censorship and highlighted his upcoming social media platform, TruthSocial.

“Facebook is canceling the accounts of Freedom Convoy USA, and GoFundMe is denying access to funds that belong to the Freedom Convoy,” Trump said. “This is unacceptable and extremely dangerous in any country that values free expression.”

“TruthSocial is announcing today that we are welcoming the Freedom Convoy with open arms to communicate freely on TruthSocial when we launch – coming very soon,” Trump added.