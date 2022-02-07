Connecticut’s Democrat Governor Unveils Multi-Million Dollar Gun Control Push

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) unveiled a $64 million package focusing on law enforcement and gun control on Monday.

Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Connecticut as having the fifth most stringent gun control laws in the country, but Lamont wants to make them even more stringent.

The Hartford Courant quoted Lamont saying, “I’ve just been shocked over this last couple of years. We have more damn guns in the street than ever before in this state right now. We have more legal guns. We have more illegal guns. They’re coming in from out of state. More guns in the street, more guns in the home means more gun violence.”

He added, “You’re not tough on crime if you’re weak on guns. We’re going to continue to stay tough on guns.”

Lamont’s gun control push includes more regulations on so-called “ghost guns,” which are already “banned in Connecticut.”

He also wants to set money aside to use in buybacks around the state and intends to create a “gun-tracing task force.”

Connecticut adopted a slew of gun control after a man stole a gun that had been legally purchased and used it in a December 14, 2012, attack on Sandy Hook Elementary.

For example, Giffords Law Center points out that Connecticut now has universal background checks, a red flag law, a registration requirement for grandfathered “assault weapons,” gun lock/storage requirements, a permit requirement for handgun purchases, a “large-capacity” magazine ban, and a ban on the sale of any “ghost gun” without a serial number, among other controls.

Despite the state’s many gun control laws, Gov. Lamont is pushing for more.

