Two House Republicans have introduced legislation called the “HUNTER Act 0f 2022” which would prohibit the federal government from using funds to purchase crack pipes, syringes, and other drug paraphernalia.

The proposed legislation comes on the heels of a Washington Free Beacon report which alleged the Biden Administration would provide addicts with crack pipes included in “safe smoking kits/supplies” through a $30 million grant program. Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has since said “no federal funding will be used… to put pipes in safe smoking kits,” Breitbart News reported.

The legislation, officially dubbed “Halting the Use of Narcotics Through Effective Recovery Act of 2022’’ or the “HUNTER Act of 2022,” was introduced by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC), Fox News reports. The bill’s name seemingly takes a swipe at President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, whose past struggles with crack cocaine addiction have been well-documented.

Boebert told Fox News:

Congressman Bishop and I are standing up and saying, heck no. Our tax dollars should not be funding the death and destruction of crack addicts. Democrats are always putting the American taxpayer last and Republicans just want to give people in need a good job. Democrats want to give them crack pipes.

The legislation states in part:

(a) I N G ENERAL .—No Federal funds, including funds appropriated by section 2706 of the American Res cue Plan Act of 2021 (42 U.S.C. 290dd–3 note), may be used for the purchase, or to support the purchase by any recipient of Federal assistance, of any drug paraphernalia. (b) D EFINITION —In this section, the term ‘‘drug paraphernalia’’— (1) has the definition given to that term in sec tion 863 of title 18, United States Code; and (2) includes, to the extent covered by such defi nition, crack pipes, harm reduction vending ma chines, syringes, and safe smoking kits and supplies.