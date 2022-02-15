Donald Trump: Ron DeSantis ‘A Good Guy Doing a Good Job’

Former President Donald Trump praised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) despite several reports speculating on friction between them.

“He’s a good guy and he’s doing a good job,” Trump said in an interview with Michael Savage on Monday.

Trump commented on DeSantis after Savage asked if the former president would consider choosing him as a running mate if he ran again in 2024.

“I would consider a lot of people,” Trump replied, noting that Republicans had a wide range of great leaders in the country.

The former president reminded Savage and his audience that he endorsed DeSantis in the Florida Republican primary for governor when he was only getting single digits in the polling.

“Yeah, he’s good. I endorsed Ron when he was a three — three percent, you know?” Trump remarked. “I’m very strongly vested and invested in him.”

DeSantis will be governor of Florida through 2026, but his widespread popularity in the state and his leadership role during the coronavirus pandemic have earned him wide praise from conservative activists.

Trump has dismissed reports of “friction” between the two political camps as “totally fake news.”

Trump said in January, “He’s been a friend of mine for a long time. It’s totally fake news. I think Ron said last week — he said it very publicly — the press is never going to get in the middle of my friendship with Donald Trump.”