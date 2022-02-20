Joe Biden Cancels Trip Home to Delaware, Agrees to Meet Again with Putin if He Does Not Invade Ukraine

US President Joe Biden speaks with journalists prior to departing the White House in Washington, DC, on February 17, 2022. - Biden said the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was "very high" despite Moscow's claim of more troop pullbacks from the border. Biden said an attack was possible …
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden canceled last-minute plans on Sunday to return home to Delaware as negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin continue.

At around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the White House announced that Biden would leave in the evening to return to his home in Delaware for Presidents’ Day, even though officials said Friday the president would remain at the White House for the weekend.

Biden appeared anxious to return home, but roughly an hour later, his plans were canceled.

A White House official told reporters “a family-related issue” prompted the brief schedule change but that the president would remain in Washington, DC, as originally planned.

The White House announced later Sunday evening that Biden had agreed to meet with Putin as long as he does not invade Ukraine.

Protestors holding placards and waving Ukrainian flags gather in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 20, 2022. - Following a commemoration and vigil at the Lincoln Memorial to honor those who died in the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity, demonstrators marched to the White House to protest the increased tension between Russia and Ukraine. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters holding placards and waving Ukrainian flags gather in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 20, 2022. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

“President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin following that engagement, again, if an invasion hasn’t happened,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement to reporters, expressing hope that a diplomatic effort could keep Russia from invading.

On Friday, Biden said he was convinced that Putin had made the decision to invade Ukraine within days.

But Psaki’s White House statement indicated some ambiguity on the decision and the timing.

“We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war,” she wrote. “And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.”

After meeting with world leaders in Munich, Vice President Kamala Harris voiced her concerns about a likely war in Europe, threatening Putin and Russia with sanctions if they invade Ukraine.

“I mean, listen, guys, we’re talking about the potential for war in Europe,” she told reporters Sunday. “I mean, let’s really take a moment to understand the significance of what we’re talking about.”

