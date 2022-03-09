Rep. Jack Bergman Introduces Bill Targeting ‘Boardroom Gun Control’

Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.) introduced legislation Tuesday targeting financial institutions’ use of “boardroom gun control” to stifle the Second Amendment.

In a press release sent to Breitbart News, Bergman’s office explained that the legislation, the Firearm Industry Non-Discrimination (FIND) Act, would “prevent any businesses that discriminate against firearm businesses or associations from contracting or subcontracting with the federal government – ensuring that federal funding is not used to further these harmful policies.”

Bergman noted that federal funding is tax-payer funding, then observed:

Taxpayer dollars should not benefit the bottom line of corporations actively working to erode our Second Amendment rights. While the federal government cannot and should not force mandates on the private marketplace, we must ensure we are responsibly spending tax dollars and holding those we do business with to a high standard. I’m proud to be joined by more than fifty of my fellow Members of Congress in introducing this important legislation.

National Shooting Sports senior vice president Larry Keane commented on the FIND Act, saying:

Corporations, in particular financial institutions, have been dictating public policies from boardrooms that throttle firearm businesses, which are Constitutionally protected. This bill will no longer allow those corporations to benefit from taxpayer dollars while at the same time using those funds to deny Americans their Second Amendment rights. We thank Congressman Bergman for his leadership to ensure fairness in business, reasserting Congress’s role in ensuring the federal government isn’t picking winners and losers in the marketplace based on politics, and protecting the ability of a lawful industry to compete for services without artificial and agenda-driven barriers.

Also on Tuesday, Breitbart News pointed out that Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) was introducing legislation to force the ATF to delete information it has stockpiled on firearm sales / transfers.

Cloud’s goal to end the compilation of data for any de facto gun registry.

