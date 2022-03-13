Texas gubernatorial candidate and former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX) came out against teaching critical race theory in schools Friday while parroting the talking point that it is only taught in law schools.

“We don’t see [critical race theory] being taught in our schools right now,” O’Rourke stated at a town hall-style event in Victoria, Texas. “It’s a course that is taught in law school.”

Beto O'Rourke becomes the first prominent Democrat to flip against critical race theory. "I don't think [CRT] should be taught in our schools."pic.twitter.com/uzlj6uERmw — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 12, 2022

When asked by a member of the audience if he thought the indoctrination scheme should be taught in schools, O’Rourke broke with many in his own party, replying, “No, I don’t think it should be taught in our schools, yeah.”

Breitbart News has reported on countless instances of the race-essentialist ideology being taught in America’s schools, including in Texas.

O’Rourke, however, has reversed himself on many issues in the past.

For example, the failed presidential and senatorial candidate has advocated for confiscating Americans’ guns, then reversed himself, and reversed himself again, as Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins points out.

Here is a timeline of O’Rourke’s confiscatory gun control statements: September 12, 2019, he stood on stage at a Democrat presidential primary and said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.”

As a Democrat gubernatorial candidate in early February 2022, O’Rourke actually talked of defending the Second Amendment.

On February 8, 2022, KLTV noted O’Rourke’s apparent abandonment of his confiscatory plans by quoting him saying, “I’m not interested in taking anything from anyone.”

But on March 12, 2022, O’Rourke returned to his confiscatory position, pledging to buy back Texans’ AR-15s and AK-47s if the state legislature will support it.

It is unclear from O’Rourke’s website how he might confront this issue in the future, as his education page appears to be primarily focused on making promises to teachers’ unions — which have also been at the forefront in advocating for critical race theory-driven curriculums, hiring practices, and teacher training.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.