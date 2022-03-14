Illegal Alien MS-13 Gang Member Captured After Escaping from Police

An illegal alien MS-13 Gang member, wanted for burglary, was captured in Providence, Rhode Island, after having escaped police custody.

Adilson Estrada-Garcia, a 24-year-old illegal alien MS-13 Gang member from Guatemala, was arrested earlier this month after he fled from police custody in Palisades Park, New Jersey.

Estrada-Garcia had initially been taken into police custody on a burglary charge but broke out of handcuffs and ran from police headquarters on March 3. Later, police found Estrada-Garcia in Providence, Rhode Island, where they arrested him on March 6.

Estrada-Garcia, aside from the burglary charge, has a criminal history — including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Now, the illegal alien will be held in Bergen County Jail and charged with escape, witness tampering, and making terroristic threats, among other charges.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on Estrada-Garcia so that if he is released at any time, he could be turned over to agents for arrest and deportation.

New Jersey, though, enforces a vigorous sanctuary state policy that bans local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE agents.

