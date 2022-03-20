Schweizer: Hunter Biden Laptop Story ‘Goes Straight to the President’

This week on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer, author of Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, weighed in on The New York Times admitting that Hunter Biden’s laptop was authentic.

According to Schweizer, the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop show his father, President Joe Biden, “was the beneficiary” of funds from influential people in Ukraine, China and Russia.

“There’s a couple of things that people have to keep in mind,” Schweizer outlined. “The first is if you look at the three big flashpoints in American foreign policy today — Ukraine, Russia and China — the Biden’s family has received funds, millions of dollars — in some cases and tens of millions of dollars from powerful individuals connected to the government in each of those countries. That’s the first factor.”

He continued, “The second factor is this is not just a Hunter Biden story. The New York Times tries to paint it that way. The headline is even Hunter Biden pays his back taxes, but broad investigation continues. But you’re right. They admit that the laptop is real, and what the laptop reveals, Maria is that Hunter Biden received these funds, but the president of the United States, Joe Biden, was a recipient and a beneficiary of those funds. Hunter Biden and Joe Biden had intermingled finances; Hunter Biden was paying monthly bills, he was paying for repairs on his home. So, this is a story that goes straight to the president, and each of these countries, particularly China, have a policy of using commercial ties financial ties as leverage over foreign elites. And they clearly have that in this case with Joe Biden.”

