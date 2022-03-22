Survey: Plurality Blame Joe Biden for High Gas Prices

A plurality of Americans blame the Biden administration for high gas prices, an Emerson Polling survey released this week found.

Inflation is continuing to hit Americans hard as 83 percent reveal they are experiencing some level of hardship due to increased prices of goods. Of those, 40 percent say they are experiencing “significant” hardship. Given that, it comes as no surprise that the economy is the top issue for respondents.

According to the survey, “When asked about who they blame for an increase in gas prices” specifically, “a plurality (39%) blame the Biden Administration, 21% blame the sanctions on Russia, and 18% blame gas and oil companies.”

Biden has long refused to take responsibility for skyrocketing gas prices, blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as gas and oil companies.

“I’m sick of this stuff. … The American people think the reason for inflation is the government spending more money,” Biden raged this month. “Simply. Not. True.”

“Democrats didn’t cause this problem. Vladimir Putin did,” he declared.

The Biden administration even held a special briefing for dozens of TikTok influencers, who are now, suddenly, blaming rising gas prices on Russia and the pandemic.

“Why is gas so expensive, and why is the United States inflation rate at a four-decade high?” TikTok influencer Ellie Zeiler said in a video after the briefing. “I had the opportunity to ask the White House why gas down the street is $7 and here’s what they said.”

“The obvious reason — we are getting out of a two-year pandemic,” she said before touting the White House talking points on Russia.

“Russia is one of the top three producers of oil and it is actually their No. 1 revenue source,” she added. Now, with Putin starting this horrific fight between Ukraine and Russia, nobody wants to work with him and do international trade.”

U.S. gas prices have continued to break records throughout the month, but the national average now sits at $4.242, with prices as high as $6.584 in areas of California.

A Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released this month found a majority of Americans indicating that Biden should prioritize increasing American energy production — something he quashed upon taking office, nixing the Keystone Pipeline and crushing American energy independence through bad policy.

The survey was conducted from March 18-20, 2022, among 1,033 U.S. voters and has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.