Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by three points in a potential 2024 matchup, a Thursday McLaughlin & Associates poll revealed.

The poll showed Trump with 49 percent of the vote, compared to Biden’s 46 percent, a three-point difference.

Trump also outpolled Kamala Harris by eight points (50-42 percent) and Hillary Clinton by ten (51-41 percent) in a hypothetical 2024 general election.

Trump’s general election polling reflected his primary polling. Sixty-eight percent of Republican primary voters said they wanted to see Trump run for president again. Just 20 percent opposed Trump’s potential reelection campaign.

The poll also revealed Trump holds a 40 point lead over Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in a potential primary matchup. Former Vice President Mike Pence came in third place at 13 percent, former presidential candidate Mitt Romney at two percent, and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) at one percent.

2024 National Republican Primary Poll: Trump 55%

DeSantis 15%

Pence 13%

Owens 2%

Romney 2%

Rubio 1%

Kasich 1%

Cheney 1%

Cotton 1%

Abbott 1%

T. Scott 0%

Hogan 0%

The polling comes as Americans may have voter’s remorse. Since President Biden assumed office, he has sunk in the polls to the mid-thirties. Biden’s lowest approval number was 33 percent.

Biden’s approval rating is so poor that Trump is now more favored than Biden. According to RealClearPolitics, Trump’s favorability rating is greater than any other national political figure’s:

Favorable / Unfavorable / Spread

Trump: 45 / 50.6 / -5.6

Biden: 42.5 / 52.8 / -10.3

Harris: 36.5 / 56 / -15.5

McConnell: 24.3 / 57.8 / -33.5

McCarthy: 23.7 / 40.3 / -16.6

Pelosi: 34.4 / 56.6 / -22.2

Schumer: 29 / 46.0 / -17.7

McLaughlin & Associates polled 1,000 voters between March 17-22. The poll sampled 36 percent Republicans, 37 percent Democrats, and 27 percent independents.

