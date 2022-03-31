White House Press Corps Continues to Ignore Hunter Biden Laptop

The White House press corps continues to ignore the issue of Hunter Biden’s laptop and its implications for President Joe Biden, who not only lied about the laptop but is implicated in his son’s foreign deals, according to documents on the device.

On Wednesday, the nation’s White House correspondents failed, collectively, for the second day in a row to ask Biden’s communications director, Kate Bedingfield, about the laptop, which was verified earlier in the day by the Washington Post.

Bedingfield has been substituting for White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and for her deputy, Karine Jean-Pierre, who both recently tested positive for COVID-19. She has not faced a single question about the laptop in a week of revelations.

Though the Post‘s reporting came nearly a year and-a-half after the laptop was first reported by the New York Post, it follows the admission by the New York Times that the laptop is authentic, and CNN subsequently admitted it was real on Wednesday.

All of these outlets had helped to suppress the story in October 2020, as well as stories that emerged from it. CNN’s own media “watchdog,” Brian Stelter, cheered efforts by Silicon Valley tech companies to censor the story on social media.

The story had implications for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. First, an email on the laptop suggested that Hunter Biden had arranged a meeting between then-Vice President Biden and an executive from Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company paying Hunter Biden a small fortune to sit on its board. The Bidens’ involvement in Ukraine had been an issue during the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and Biden had previously denied knowledge of his family’s business dealings.

Next, it emerged that Hunter Biden had attempted to arrange a joint venture with a state-controlled Chinese company, in which he had organized a ten percent stake for “the big guy,” presumably his father. These details were later confirmed by Tony Bobulinski, who confirmed that he was a recipient of one of the emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop, and that he was to have been the CEO of the new company, before Hunter Biden took loan money intended for the company and absconded.

Other emails on the laptop confirmed earlier reports, by Breitbart News and others, that Hunter Biden had introduced his father to his foreign business contacts and used his father’s name to enrich himself while Vice President Biden was in office.

There were also photos, videos, and other documents of a salacious personal nature on the laptop, confirming earlier reports that Hunter Biden had a serious drug problem, but that law enforcement had declined to prosecute him or to intervene. Text messages on the laptop suggested that the U.S. Secret Service may have tried to cover up Hunter Biden’s purchase of a gun, in which he appeared to have lied on paperwork when buying the weapon — a crime Joe Biden has promised to prosecute.

Other materials appear to implicate Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, in deals with Hunter and foreign entities. Moreover, they suggested that the Biden family finances were intermingled, with Joe Biden benefiting from his family’s businesses.

Biden had previously told reporters on the campaign trail in South Carolina during the 2020 presidential primary: ““I have never discussed, with my son or my brother or with anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses. Period.”

The Biden campaign denied the authenticity of the laptop, citing an open letter by 50 former U.S. intelligence officials who speculated that the laptop was the product of a Russian disinformation campaign, though they admitted they had no evidence.

Bedingfield herself told reporters that the story was “Russian misinformation.” In the final presidential debate of the 2020 election, Biden claimed that Trump was lying about the laptop, and that he was part of a “Russian plan” of disinformation.

Only after the election did Hunter Biden admit that he had been under investigation over his taxes. The Biden White House continued to claim the laptop was misinformation, or that Hunter Biden was a private citizen and it could not comment.

Given that the laptop suggests that Biden may be compromised by his family’s foreign business dealings, and that he lied to the public; and given the role of “misinformation” in fueling tensions with Russia, the laptop is more relevant than ever.

However, the White House press corps has yet to press the administration about it, even at the cost of its own credibility. Not even the Washington Post asked Bedingfield about the laptop Wednesday, on the heels of its own story about its contents.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.