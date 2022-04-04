Joe Biden Revises Story About When He ‘Used to Drive a Truck’

President Joe Biden spoke at a trucking event at the White House on Monday, using the occasion to revise a story about when he “used to drive a truck.”

“I used to drive a truck,” he said in a speech on trucking outside the White House with two Mack trucks behind him. “It’s a long story. Anyway.”

Biden’s claim about driving a truck has shifted over the years.

The president claimed in July 2021 that he “used to drive an 18-wheeler,” even though there is no evidence he ever did so.

Furthermore, he also claimed in November that he “used to drive a tractor-trailer”:

Even establishment media fact-checkers have rated those Biden’s claim as false.

But on Monday, Biden shared more details of his truck-driving claim, explaining he once got a commercial driver’s license to help his dad, who ran a car dealership:

I remember — I’m going to digress for one second — I got a commercial license because my dad used to run an automobile agency, and I used to have to go up to a body shop up in Philadelphia from Wilmington, and when they’d order a trailer or a cab, they’d sell the cab. And I had to have a license to be able to drive it up and back.

It is unclear exactly what Joe Biden was referring to, but it does not seem likely he ever had a Class A commercial driver’s license required to drive large semi-trucks or tractor-trailers.

Biden also previously claimed he got a summer job in law school as a bus driver, which would have required a Class B license.

During his speech Monday, Biden also recalled riding with a truck driver during a truckers’ strike in the 1970s when he was a senator.

“His handle was Big 10,” Biden recalled, telling the story of when the pair tried to park at a rest area during a drive to Ohio.

“The only woman truck driver I ever knew, I met that day. She said, ‘This is Big Mama. No room,'” he recalled, recounting the conversation they had over the CB radio at the time.

Biden recalled that when the truck driver tried to tell her he had a United States senator in the cab with him, she fired back a joke that she had the president in her cab.

“I’ll never forget that,” Biden recalled. “I was a very powerful guy. Anyway, that was the first woman trucker I met.”

Biden also expressed some sadness that he was unable to drive the trucks that were behind him at the White House.

“I thought I was going to drive one of these suckers today, but anyway, that’s another story, too,” he said.