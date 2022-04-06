Report: California Lawmakers Pushing 24 New Gun-Related Bills

An NPR report published two days after the Sacramento shooting claims California lawmakers are pushing at least 24 new gun-related bills.

NPR notes the roughly two dozen pieces of legislation consist of “gun safety bills or bills for investments in violence prevention programs.”

The bills were all introduced at different times during the first quarter of 2022.

California already has more gun control than any other state in the Union, but NPR points out Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) response to the Sacramento shooting indicates many political leaders are ready for even more controls to be added.

Newsom said, “The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage.”

Three people have been arrested in connection with the Sacramento shooting, but none of them have received homicide-related charges.

An Associated Press column notes that California has more gun control than any state yet witnessed the most "mass slayings" for any state. https://t.co/GTmWsj3UBH — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 30, 2019

The AP observed the first suspect arrested in connection with the Sacramento shooting was 26-year-old Dandrae Martin. He faces “charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun.”

Smiley Martin, the brother of Dandrae Martin, was also arrested. Breitbart News explained Smiley was released early from prison in February despite District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert opposing the release.

The Sacramento Bee reports that Smiley is charged with “assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.”

KLVU explains that a third suspect, 31-year-old Daviyonne Dawson, has also been arrested. He, too, faces charges “of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.”

