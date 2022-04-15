Joe Biden Meets Dog Robot: ‘Be Nice to Me’

dog robot
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden met a dog robot on Thursday during his tour of a college in North Carolina.

The robot, named “Spot,” built by Boston Dynamics, roamed around the room as the president stood and watched.

The president observed the machine during a visit to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, but he did not move to interact with it.

U.S. President Joe Biden watches a robotic dog ‘Spot’ walk during a tour of the Harold L. Martin Sr. Engineering Research and Innovation Complex at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, North Carolina on April 14, 2022. -(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Impressive,” he said shortly, after listening to professors talk about the robotics program.

“The work you’re doing is important,” he continued before turning again to the robot.

“Spot, I tell you what, be nice to me on the way out, OK?” Biden said, addressing the robot.

U.S. President Joe Biden watches as robotic dog ‘Spot’ takes a walk during a tour of the Harold L. Martin Sr. Engineering Research and Innovation Complex at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, North Carolina on April 14, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“And there’s a couple of press people I want you to look at over there,” he added, referring to members of the media traveling with him for the tour.

“He has bowed to you,” one professor remarked, pointing out the posture of the robot.

“My mother had an expression, she said, ‘Never bow, never bend, never kneel, never yield,'” Biden remarked.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.