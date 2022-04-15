Joe Biden Meets Dog Robot: ‘Be Nice to Me’

President Joe Biden met a dog robot on Thursday during his tour of a college in North Carolina.

The robot, named “Spot,” built by Boston Dynamics, roamed around the room as the president stood and watched.

.@POTUS touring The Martin Complex at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University. Meet Spot the robot ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vKvpLKN1Qn — Karine Jean-Pierre (@KJP46) April 14, 2022

The president observed the machine during a visit to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, but he did not move to interact with it.

“Impressive,” he said shortly, after listening to professors talk about the robotics program.

“The work you’re doing is important,” he continued before turning again to the robot.

“Spot, I tell you what, be nice to me on the way out, OK?” Biden said, addressing the robot.

“And there’s a couple of press people I want you to look at over there,” he added, referring to members of the media traveling with him for the tour.

“He has bowed to you,” one professor remarked, pointing out the posture of the robot.

“My mother had an expression, she said, ‘Never bow, never bend, never kneel, never yield,'” Biden remarked.