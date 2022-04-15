A Nevada law enforcement group has backed vulnerable Democrat Rep. Susie Lee’s (D-NV) likely Republican challenger, April Becker.

Public Safety Alliance of Nevada (PSAN), a law enforcement group representing nearly 100 law enforcement organizations and 10,000 officers throughout the state, has decided to back Lee’s Republican challenger in the midterm election.

PSAN broke away from the Nevada Law Enforcement Coalition and did not endorse Lee during the previous election cycle. However, PSAN did endorse former President Donald Trump during his reelection campaign that same year.

Since the riots across the country following the death of George Floyd, PSAN and other law enforcement groups have been fighting the Democrats’ anti-police rhetoric in full force.

In a letter from the group’s representative, John Abel, to the Becker campaign, he said, “We are pleased to announce our endorsement of your 2022 campaign for Representative in Congress, District 3.”

“This Alliance represents the men and women who serve and protect this great state. As you see by the groups represented, this group covers almost every peace officer in the State of Nevada,” Abel added.

“I proudly stand with our men and women in law enforcement and am honored to be endorsed by such a well-respected organization,” Becker told Breitbart News in response to receiving the endorsement.

I’m proud to have received the endorsement of the Public Safety Alliance of Nevada. PSAN represents nearly 100 law enforcement organizations and 10,000 officers throughout the state. In Congress, I will always back the blue and fight to keep our communities safe! pic.twitter.com/pZ1n28UeZV — April Becker (@VoteAprilBecker) April 14, 2022

“In Congress, I will always back the blue and fight to keep our communities safe by supporting our peace officers and their families,” the Republican added.

Nationwide, as the midterm election gets closer and the Republicans gain more momentum in the polls, Democrats have started to back away from the anti-police rhetoric they once stood by.

Lee’s campaign told Breitbart News that the Nevada Law Enforcement Coalition, which is the group from which PSAN broke away, has endorsed Lee since 2018. The campaign claimed that it is “because she has been a staunch advocate for our law enforcement officers in Congress.”

I’m honored to have the support of the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers and the Nevada Law Enforcement Coalition. I will always fight for the interests of our law enforcement officers in Congress. pic.twitter.com/SqGJ9jtQZU — Susie Lee (@SusieLeeNV) April 14, 2022

The Democrat’s campaign touted that she has introduced legislation to “invest in local police departments in addition to bringing funding for Nevada’s law enforcement entities through her position on the House Appropriations Committee.”

[Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly asserted that the Public Safety Alliance of Nevada (PSAN) had rescinded its endorsement of Democrat Susie Lee. In fact there was no PSAN endorsement of Susie Lee, as the group decided to endorse Lee’s likely Republican challenger, April Becker. The headline and story have been changed accordingly].

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.