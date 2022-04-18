Upon hearing that the TSA will no longer be enforcing travel mask mandates aboard airlines, videos circulated around social media of passengers celebrating.

“The agencies are reviewing the decision and assessing potential next steps,” a Biden administration official said on Monday. “In the meantime, today’s court decision means CDC’s public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time.”

In various videos shared across Twitter, airline captains and flight attendants announced the new rule only to be met with a chorus of applause as some could be heard shouting, “Finally!”

Wild applause on my @Delta flight as masks are announced to be optional. Flight attendant sheds tears of joy as she announces that she is taking off her mask for the first time in two years. DL1032, PBI to ATL — Will Scharf (@willscharf) April 19, 2022

WATCH: Passengers applaud as Delta flight crew announces masks are optional, effective immediately pic.twitter.com/ai8oAXEsEL — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) April 19, 2022

One particular video shared by Babylon Bee Editor-in-Chief Kyle Mann showed a Delta flight attendant breaking down in tears as she removed her mask for the first time in two years.

Plane applauded as the stewardess announced the end of the mandate. She broke into tears as she got to take off her mask for the first time in 2 years 😭 pic.twitter.com/WlCpZk30QM — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) April 19, 2022

This @SouthwestAir gate agent was so excited to tell everyone that SW officially dropped the mask mandate. But because DC is a leftist cesspool, the crowd—aside from me and like two other people—did not meet his excitement level. Oh well SO HAPPY TO FLY MASKLESS. pic.twitter.com/1zxj88cVYx — Alyssa Cordova (@lysscordova) April 19, 2022

“The mask mandate is no longer” – @SouthwestAir flight attendant pic.twitter.com/G4SUZEdUmt — Jonah Wendt (@jonah_wendt) April 19, 2022

Let's go @SouthwestAir! Flight attendants collecting masks for ceremonial trashing in flight! Yes! https://t.co/uUhaJVqDnZ pic.twitter.com/IkEn9UNQbg — Jeremiah J. Johnston with a “T” in my last name! (@_jeremiahj) April 19, 2022

Here’s the reaction today from two Southwest employees who have been forced to participate in theater in their workplace long after most Americans. The travel mask mandate has been halted, 3 months after the CDC admitted that cloth masks are ineffective. #covid #maskmandate pic.twitter.com/dXBCc94dLY — THE FOLKDANCER (@JustinFolk) April 19, 2022

🚨#BREAKING: Masks No Longer Required on Planes or trains 📌#UnitedStates l #USA Today TSA said it will no longer enforce mask mandate on planes/trains As Travelers can take off the masks for now. As Delta, Alaska, and United Airlines will no longer require masks on flights pic.twitter.com/G9zPHEQBly — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 19, 2022