Watch: Airline Passengers Celebrate End of Travel Mask Mandate

Happy young woman removing medical mask while standing in city during sunset. Woman removing protective face mask during COVID-19 pandemic. Woman throwing away her mask.
dragana991/Getty Images
Paul Bois

Upon hearing that the TSA will no longer be enforcing travel mask mandates aboard airlines, videos circulated around social media of passengers celebrating.

“The agencies are reviewing the decision and assessing potential next steps,” a Biden administration official said on Monday. “In the meantime, today’s court decision means CDC’s public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time.”

In various videos shared across Twitter, airline captains and flight attendants announced the new rule only to be met with a chorus of applause as some could be heard shouting, “Finally!”

One particular video shared by Babylon Bee Editor-in-Chief Kyle Mann showed a Delta flight attendant breaking down in tears as she removed her mask for the first time in two years.

