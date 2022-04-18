Joe Biden Kicks Off Rainy, Cold Easter Egg Event with No Mention of God

President Joe Biden welcomed children and parents to the White House on Monday to celebrate Easter but made no mention of God or Jesus during his speech marking the Christian holiday.

“My job is to keep it from raining. For another two minutes,” Biden said as the weather in Washington, DC was cold and rainy.

“It’s so special,” he continued. “It means so much to see in here the children and all the families show up to be here today.”

Biden spoke after First Lady Jill Biden introduced her theme of “EGGucation” to the traditional Easter egg roll.

“To all of you, have fun today, welcome to the White House, welcome to your house, welcome to the South Lawn,” the president said. “Thank you and Happy, Happy Easter.”

Later the president and first lady read a children’s book to families at the event.

“They’re not going to let me read at all,” Biden said when the First Lady explained they were going to read the book, “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See.”

Jill Biden then let Biden read the first page of the story.

“Can I read backwards?” Biden asked before turning the book to look at it himself.

He turned it back to his wife after reading the first page.