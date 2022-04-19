ABC News: NRA Enjoyed ‘Sweeping Successes’ with Constitutional Carry

ABC News published a piece on April 19, 2022, admitting that the National Rifle Association (NRA) has enjoyed “sweeping successes” regarding constitutional carry.

On April 12, 2022, Breitbart News reported that Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed constitutional carry into law, making Georgia the 25th constitutional carry state in the Union.

A week after Kemp signed the legislation ABC News contrasted Democrats, who continue to struggle for any traction on gun control, with the NRA, which “already celebrated sweeping successes at the state level in its push to allow people to carry concealed weapons without a license.”

The NRA’s Andrew Arulanandam told ABC News, “Whether the gun control lobby realizes it or not, there’s an increased appreciation and realization in this country that gun control does not make people safer.”

So Georgia is a constitutional carry state, and the 24 other states are constitutional carry are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

ABC News talked to gun control activist David Hogg about Democrats’ failure to even push for a vote on more restrictions for the Second Amendment. Hogg said, “Democrats suck at fulfilling these promises.”

