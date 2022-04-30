President Joe Biden on Saturday joked about the popular “Let’s Go Brandon” movement at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner during his speech.

“The Republicans do seem to be supporting one person: Some guy named Brandon,” Biden said as the crowd laughed. “He’s having a really good year. And I’m kind of happy for him.”

The ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chant and signs continue to follow the president around the country, especially after the president repeated the phrase himself during a Christmas call with children.

Biden kicked off his speech with a joke about Donald Trump.

“This is the first time a President attended this dinner in six years,” Biden said. “It’s understandable. We had a horrible plague followed by two years of COVID.”

“Just imagine my predecessor came to this dinner this year,” Biden added. “Now that would really have been a real coup if that occurred.”

The president also mocked leading Republicans Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“There’s nothing I can say about the GOP that Kevin McCarthy hasn’t already put on tape,” he joked, referring to conversations with leading Republicans that were leaked to New York Times reporters.

Biden joked that DeSantis and Florida Republicans were much different from Ronald Reagan, who once called for the Berlin Wall to be torn down.

“Today’s Republicans say, ‘Tear down Mickey Mouse’s house,” Biden joked. “And pretty soon they’ll be storming Cinderella’s castle. You can be sure of it.”