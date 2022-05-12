Exclusive — AL Senate Hopeful Katie Britt Rips Biden ‘Incompetence and Radical Agenda’ for Baby Formula Shortage

Alabama has not been immune to the nationwide baby formula shortage, and the issue has become part of the state’s race for its U.S. Senate GOP nomination now underway.

Former Business Council of Alabama president and CEO Katie Britt, the apparent frontrunner in the race, blasted the Biden administration on Thursday for the shortage by blaming the “incompetence and radical agenda” of President Joe Biden.

“Hardworking Alabama families have already been suffering from Joe Biden’s crushing inflation every time we go to the grocery store or the gas pump,” Britt said in comments given exclusively to Breitbart News. “Now, parents across our state are faced with the added fear of not being able to find formula for their babies — on top of skyrocketing costs making it less affordable when they can find it. As a mom myself, I know the stress that this crisis is causing Alabama families. This can literally be a life or death problem for vulnerable babies.”

“Unfortunately, this is simply the latest example of Joe Biden’s incompetence and radical agenda devastating working families and parents,” she added.

Britt proposed more accountability for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an Abbott facility in Sturgis, MI has halted production in the wake of a February recall.

“To fix this problem, I would hold the FDA accountable and get the bureaucrats out of the way so production could resume after the five-month shutdown in Michigan,” Britt said. “I would support temporarily importing safe formula from Europe to make up for the shortfall. And I would require the FDA to create a strategy for multi-sourcing formula to prevent this from happening in the future, just like President Trump did for personal protective equipment. The Biden Administration wants to send $40 billion more of our taxpayer money overseas to Ukraine, but they haven’t spent a dime on fixing the formula shortage or importing safe formula from Europe. This Administration’s priorities are the definition of America Last, and Alabamians will not stand for it.”

“In the Senate, I will fight to secure American energy independence, onshore good-paying jobs, shore up our domestic manufacturing and supply chains, end the reckless spending that’s pouring fuel on this fire, and put money back in everyday Americans’ pockets,” she continued. “On day one as Alabama’s Senator, I will fight to implement my plan to drive up American wage growth, benefitting families and communities in every corner of our state.”

