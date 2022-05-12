NRSC to Drop $53 Million in TV Ads to Retake Senate Majority

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is gearing up for the midterm elections as they plan to spend $53 million in airtime leading up to November in hopes of regaining the majority.

According to the Hill, the $53 million in airtime will focus on key Democrat opponents including Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).

It appears Republicans plan to spend the most, $9.5 million, on Warnock, who could face Republican Herschel Walker (R) in the general election. Another $8 million will target Kelly in Arizona. Notably, a March survey found Kelly trailing a generic Republican in Arizona’s Senate race.

Additionally, Republicans will spend $9 million on Hassan in New Hampshire and $3 million on Masto in Nevada.

According to the Hill:

The NRSC also has plans to spend $9 million defending Sen. Ron Johnson (R) in Wisconsin, where he awaits the winner of a crowded Democratic primary. And the party will lay down $8 million in Pennsylvania and $6.5 million in North Carolina, both states where Republican incumbents are retiring this year. … The advertising dollars bring to more than $300 million the amount of money the top Republican and Democratic campaign committees and super PACs have announced they will spend this year, as parties and outside groups race to lock down less expensive advertising rates before costs soar after Labor Day.