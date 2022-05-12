Pro-abortion activists are protesting outside the home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

The activists are also planning on protesting at Chief Justice John Roberts’s home in Maryland. Protesters were reportedly seen wearing outfits from the TV series The Handmaid’s Tale in preparation for the protest.

This protest is part of a wave of pro-abortion demonstrations across the country following the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Furthermore, leftist activists have specifically targeted the homes of the six Supreme Court Justices, who are on the conservative wing of the bench, outside of Washington DC in Northern Virginia and Maryland.

Despite the tactics to intimidate the justices, Thomas told attendees at a judicial conference last week that “We can’t be an institution that can be bullied into giving you the outcomes you want.”

On Monday, the leftist group Shut Down DC held a protest outside the house of Justice Samuel Alito. However, before the protest took place, Alito was reportedly moved to an undisclosed location, per Breitbart News.

In response to police in Virginia obtaining “credible intelligence of serious threats” to the safety and lives of the three Justices residing in the county,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin requested on Wednesday that the Fairfax County board of supervisors order local law enforcement to establish a “security perimeter” around the homes of the three Supreme Court justices who reside in the county, as reported by Breitbart News.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also joined Youngkin in requesting that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland “use the Department of Justice to provide adequate resources to keep the Supreme Court justices and their families safe amid ongoing protests at their homes.”

Today, @GovernorVA and I sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland calling on the Department of Justice to provide adequate resources to keep the Supreme Court justices and their families safe amid ongoing protests at their homes. pic.twitter.com/6D0bMGSp3q — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 11, 2022

On Wednesday, pro-abortion protesters from the activist group Ruth Sent Us also appeared at Amy Coney Barrett’s house dressed in Handmaid’s Tale costumes; however, they were small in numbers.

Handmaid's Tale is at Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s home. pic.twitter.com/mCQrrgo4Lt — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) May 11, 2022

