Exclusive — Bill O’Reilly: Biden ‘Cannot Think … Doesn’t Know Cause and Effect’

Author and broadcaster Bill O’Reilly told Breitbart News’ editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily on Tuesday that President Joe Biden “cannot think” and “doesn’t know cause and effect.”

“Biden’s just in a haze. He can’t get out of the haze, because it is a physical thing,” O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly appeared on the show to discuss the latest book in his “Killing” series, Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists, co-authored with Martin Dugard, which covers the story of efforts to pursue terrorists throughout the world.

The book made its debut and instantly rose to the #1 position on the New York Times bestseller list — O’Reilly’s eleventh #1.

Unlike many of his other “Killing” books, which cover more distant historical events, O’Reilly’s latest book covers events that are far more recent, for which he consulted eyewitnesses and participants in actions such as the Osama bin Laden raid.

In addition to retelling the story of how America pursed those who had attacked it, O’Reilly offers thoughts on the nature of life for ordinary people in the Islamic world, much of which exists at a remove from what O’Reilly terms “the terror world.”

“The terror squads are decentralized,” he told Marlow, making it more difficult for radical Islamic terrorists to coordinate an attack on the scale of the destruction of the World Trade Center in New York and the near-destruction of the Pentagon in Washington, DC.

O’Reilly also credited former President Donald Trump for his approach to terror. “Trump really wiped out ISIS,” he said. “I mean, he really brought a hammer to them.” In contrast, he said, President Joe Biden’s failure in the Afghanistan withdrawal had allowed Al Qaeda to return to the country under Taliban auspices. “Come on in, do what you want.”

He mocked the idea as “ridiculous” the idea that white supremacist terrorism, such as the recent mass shooting in Buffalo, was organized as tightly as radical Islamic terrorism, which involves indoctrination and recruitment from an early age.

Marlow noted that Kayla Mueller, the young American humanitarian air worker abducted by ISIS, who was later killed, plays a significant role in O’Reilly’s book. O’Reilly noted that the book does not make political judgments about the case, though it delves into the debate about ransom in terrorist kidnappings. He added that between ISIS leader Abu Baker al-Baghdadi and Al Qaeda leader bin Laden, Baghdadi was worse in terms of his behavior, because he raped young women.

O’Reilly also writes about President Trump’s decision to launch a targeted airstrike against Iranian terrorist general Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

Marlow observed that the section of the book dealing with Soleimani was more political than O’Reilly’s books usual are. “It was personal to Trump,” he said.

